Roblox Fisch Great Rod Of Oscar Guide

As any fisherman will tell you, it’s not just about finding the right spot to go fishing; it’s about having the best gear to get the fish once they’re on the line. Bait is important, too, but if you don’t have the right fishing rod to handle the potential catches you’ll get, you’re going to lose them every time. That’s why games like Roblox Fisch have numerous fishing rod options for you to get. Some of them are easy to get via quests or just by buying them from the store. However, for ones like the “Great Rod of Oscar,” you’re going to have to do a little more work.

Thankfully, our guide is here to help you with that. Shall we begin?

Where To Find The Great Rod Of Oscar in Roblox Fisch

The quest to get the Great Rod of Oscar starts with you actually going to where Oscar once was. Yes, he was a real person in the game, and you’ll need to “go where he’s been” to find a location where the rod is stashed. You’ll start at the “Isle of New Beginnings,” which is in the Second Sea. Once you’re on the island, you’ll want to seek out Dead Man Joe. He’s near some wreckage, so he shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

He’ll give you two clues on what to do next, and the first thing you’ll want to do is go to the First Sea and then seek out a special amulet. The amulet itself is within the Grand Reef, and more specifically, at a wreck that you’ll locate just outside of Atlantis. Retrieve it and then return to Dead Man Joe in the Second Sea.

Once Joe sees you with the amulet, he’ll tell you to go to the Cursed Shores, and within a hidden cave just off the northern part of those shores, you’ll find Oscar’s Locker. There are a few catches, though, that you’ll need to think about before grabbing it. First, you apparently need to pay for it to get it. We’re talking five million. So, yeah, it’s an expensive rod.

Second, if you think, “Well, I know where the rod is now, I don’t need the amulet!” …you actually do. The place itself is literally cursed, and if you attempt to get the rod without it…you’ll die.

If you’re able to purchase the rod, though, you’ll have one that has incredible stats and gets you some serious XP. It’s well worth the hassle.