Embracer Group Decides To Spin Off Fellowship Entertainment, Cancelling Last Year’s Rebranding Plans

We wouldn’t blame you if you were confused.

Embracer has announced the latest reorganization, which suggests that they canceled plans from last year.

They announced this on their website:

The Board of Directors of Embracer Group AB (“Embracer Group”) today announces the intention to separate the group into two publicly listed companies, through the spin-off of Fellowship Entertainment with a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm planned for calendar year 2027.

Fellowship was previously called Middle-Earth and Friends, and have Embracer’s biggest IPs under its umbrella, namely Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider. Under this new plan, there will still be an Embracer which will hold onto PLAION, THQ Nordic, Killing Floor, and the Spongebob Squarepants license.

Embracer management explains that splitting the two apart will make both more profitable, based on what they learned splitting off Asmodee and Coffee Stain. But what’s confusing is Embracer originally announced they would rebrand the whole company to Fellowship around this time last year.

In any case, this would mostly be Embracer’s concern. We are hopeful that this means success for the studios and games under them in the future.