Fortnite Has Returned To Apple App Store In Most Regions

This fight got drawn out for way too long.

Epic Games has made a key announcement in their battle with Apple over Fortnite.

They made this announcement on their site:

Fortnite is now back on the App Store worldwide, after Apple told the U.S. Supreme Court that “Regulators around the world are watching this case to determine what commission rate Apple may charge on covered purchases in huge markets outside the United States.”

Apple knows the U.S. federal court will force it to be transparent about how it charges its App Store fees. Fortnite is returning to the App Store now because we are confident that once Apple is forced to show its costs, governments around the world will not allow Apple junk fees to stand.

Epic was able to bring Fortnite back to the App store in the US around this time last year. That makes it six years overall since Fortnite was pulled from Apple and Android over revenue cuts.

Epic tried to leverage Fortnite fans on their side, but they’re not exactly the most popular game company nowadays.

Nonetheless, Epic fought for gains that will benefit game developers around the world.