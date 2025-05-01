Roblox Fisch Studolodon

Whether it be in the real world or the virtual world, the goal of many fishermen is to catch “the big one.” As in, to catch the “big fish” that is “so massive” that you can’t help but show it off to all the people that you know, just so you can prove just how good of a fisherman you are and how much they have to work to get to your level. Is it petty? Of course, it is. But does it matter? Of course, it doesn’t, as it’s all part of the “sport.” In the case of Roblox Fisch, that sport extends to not just the real-world-esque fish you can catch but also ones you can get that are LEGO-styled via the game’s newest event.

We covered the main part of this quest previously, showing you how you need to catch the LEGO fish that reside within the seas. However, there is one fish that is the rarest of the lot to get, and it’s one that requires specific events to bring forth: The Studolodon! In our guide, we’ll help you catch this beastie.

Where Is The Studolodon In Roblox Fisch?

So, let’s start with the obvious: “Where is this massive fish that we need to catch?” After activating the quest and equipping the proper rod and bait, as we discussed in the previous guide, you’ll want to head toward the First Sea. The twist is that you can’t just start fishing for it, as the Studolodon only appears when it’s raining outside.

You can either wait for the rain to start naturally or you can use one of the many totems within the game to activate the storm yourself. It doesn’t really matter in the long run. Once it activates, you only need to wait for a notification to happen to highlight how there’s a “pool” where the Studolodon resides! It’ll always be near an island, and the text “Studolodon Pool” will appear near the area itself.

Regardless, once that pool appears…you’re on the clock. No, really, there’s a time limit when this pool appears, and you have only ten minutes to catch this thing before it swims off, and you have to try again in another spot!

Adding to your woes is that this creature has incredibly high resilience, and the progress bar that fills up during your “battle” will fill up a LOT slower. You may wish to enchant/buff your fishing rod, so you have a better chance of getting it.

Whether by luck or skill, once you have caught the Studolodon, you’ll know you’ve beaten the biggest challenge in this event.