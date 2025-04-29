Roblox Fisch Brickford LEGO Event Guide

Given all the talk we’ve done recently about big businesses finding their way into a certain universe, you’d think that you’d “seen it all.” But no, you haven’t, because Roblox Fisch decided to go and reach out to the one brand that you likely thought would NEVER be in this universe…LEGO. Yes, LEGO. They are never afraid to do crossovers and such when the time is right, and the potential for money is good, so they decided to do a special event for the fishing game that you can participate in right now. It’s one that will test your fishing skills, but you’ll also get great rewards if you complete it! Are you ready?

How To Start The Brickford Event Quest In Roblox Fisch

So, to start off our guide, you need to first find a certain NPC to get this entire quest started. That NPC’s name is Brickford Masterson. Get it? As in “Brick Master?” Yeah, they’re pulling out all the stops in this one. Anyway, the good news is that he’s pretty easy to find. Just go to Moosewood Island and look for the LEGO ship he’s on. Yep. It’s that easy to get things rolling.

Once you find him, talk with him and receive two key items: the Brick Built Rod and Stud Bait.

This is VERY important because to complete the quests ahead, you MUST use these items! Don’t forget that!

After equipping these, you’ll be told to find the “lost fish” that are out in the First Sea. If you can’t guess, they are full-on LEGO fish. Why? Why not? The good news is that these will also be easy to find so long as you pay attention. There will be “LEGO Pools” that spawn in different areas of the First Sea every 45 minutes or so.

Head to those pools and use your new rod and bait to get all the fish. Your ultimate goal is to finish this particular brick-themed fishery so that you can get every reward and prove that you’re a fisherman worthy of your title. There’s even a special extra event for a creature known as a Studolodon, which will require some extra effort, and rainy weather, to catch.

However, if you are able to get every one of the 16 fish in this event, you’ll be rewarded with the Arctic Explorer Boat and the Master Fisher Title.

The event is only on for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to go LEGO fishing!