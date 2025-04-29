Roblox Gets New Game From Chipotle In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo

One of the true “arts of business” is being able to take advantage of all opportunities presented to you so that you can make the most of whatever event you’re trying to promote or just to sell yourself to as many people as possible. It’s this belief that has driven many businesses to do promotions within Roblox. After all, the game has a global reach, with about 85 million people playing every single day. Even if you half that, that’s still a bunch of people you can appeal to, especially if you make it worth their while to come to your world or play your game.

In the case of Chipotle, we’ve talked about them before regarding their interactions with the gaming universe. They made a special commercial within the game a while back, and they also made a “Burrito Builder” game from which you could get real-life discounts. Fast forward to now, and the team has put in a new thing within that creation for you to try out.

It all centers around the upcoming holiday of Cinco De Mayo. A new game called “Ingredient Quest” will go live on May 5th, and it revolves around collecting 53 virtual cards in the game world that correspond to the actual ingredients that Chipotle has. If you get them all? You can get some free burritos! Who wouldn’t be up for that?

The company was naturally excited about this, with Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief brand officer, noting the following in a statement:

“Our fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our real ingredients. This year, we’re giving the Roblox community the opportunity to compete for free Chipotle and learn more about what makes our brand unique along the way.”

So, how does the game work? You’ll start by getting a booster pack from one of the employees within the Burrito Builder game. After that, you’ll have two paths to complete to get all 53 cards. You’ll have to earn money within the Burrito Builder game to buy more packs to get a majority of the cards. Then, to get the rest, you’ll have to look around the game’s world to find the rest.

Those who get all of them and are in the first 50K to do so will get a reward of a free entrée at your local Chipotle.

So, if you’re up to the challenge or you simply want to see if you can collect them all, be ready for when the game drops on May 5th.