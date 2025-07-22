MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Will Be Playable At EVO 2025

It’s fair to say that when MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls was announced earlier this year, no one saw it coming. We all know that Marvel loves its video games, especially since it has one of the hottest things on the market right now with its team shooter title, but having a fighting game made by Arc Systems is a totally different beast. Just as important, Arc Systems made it clear that this game was very much about them putting their style into the Marvel Universe and seeing how the legendary characters within would turn out. So far, we’ve only gotten a trailer of the experience, but soon, some people will be able to do much more than that.

As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls will be at EVO 2025, and it’ll be playable for those who are there. Here’s the official breakdown from the blog:

“Attendees will be able to duke it out with their friends and construct their very own 4-character team from a roster of 6 playable Marvel legends, including Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star Lord, Ms. Marvel, and of course, Doctor Doom. All players who step into the ring will also walk away with an amazing collectible pin based on our fighting souls – you won’t want to miss it! In addition, we are thrilled to be hosting a Developer Combat Panel with key members of the Arc System Works and Marvel Games Development teams, taking place on Friday August 1st at 8pm PT on the Evo Showcase Stage.”

The game’s director, Kazuto “Pachi” Sekine, had this to say to players before they got the chance to enjoy it at EVO:

“This is Sekine, Director of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. I’d like to express our thanks on behalf of the entire development team for the incredible response to the State of Play trailer. The game is still under development, but we’re really looking forward to sharing more in our Evo panel, and especially for fans to try it out for themselves with the very first trial version at the event. My hope is to “Assemble” with all of the players and create an amazing game together. We’re trying out many new things to offer a fresh experience. I can’t wait to hear your feedback and thoughts.”

New details are guaranteed to be dropped at the event, and if the game’s development goes well, you might just see some tournament featuring the fighting title at Evo 2026!