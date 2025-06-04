Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Announced By Arc System Works

It’s always fair to say that there’s going to be at least one big surprise at something like a Sony State of Play. However, even on all the “bingo cards” possible, we doubt that you wouldn’t have had Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls by Arc System Works on it! That’s right, the team behind some of the most insane and legendary fighting games is getting the chance to bring the fun to the Marvel Comics universe via a 4v4 battle fest that was showcased in numerous ways during the event. First, we got a look at the game itself via a nice trailer. Then we got to go behind the scenes to see the teams themselves discuss the game and all that comes with it!

One of the most ironic things of all is that when the producer of the game was asked to make the game, he actually didn’t say yes immediately. Even he knew that the Marvel property was a big deal and that if you didn’t do it right, then you were asking for disaster. Think of the pedigree that Arc System Works has, and then think about what it would take to basically “scare them away.” That almost happened here!

Yet, they did go through with it, and one of the most important details of all was that this is how Arc System Works views the Marvel Universe, and you can see it in the designs for the eight characters in the trailer.

Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star-Lord, Spider-Man, the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, and Storm and Ms. Marvel are the “base roster” to start, but more characters are coming, and you can see the Japanese-style influences in them.

For example, with Iron Man, you see how his armor is much more like the mech anime that we see all the time in Japan. It makes it really distinct. Then, when you look at Ms. Marvel, you can easily see that she was heavily inspired by the “anime girls” that have certain looks of their faces. Even ones like Star-Lord and Spider-Man have key tweaks to their designs, while ones like Storm and Doctor Doom look mostly like what you would expect them to, outside of a few personal touches.

The game’s combat won’t force you to learn four characters to fight, either, as you’ll adapt the gameplay to suit whatever style you need to win. Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is still in development right now and will arrive next year!