Astro Bot Getting New Free Levels and DualSense Controller

It’s always a joy to talk about the title we all know and love, Astro Bot. Why? It was proof that among a gaming world full of over-the-top titles, way too expansive worlds, and creative abysses, there were still out there trying to do nothing more than to make truly fun games, and there’s nothing wrong with that! Team Asobi put their all into this incredible platformer, and the results speak for themselves. Not only was it a nice hit on the PS5, but it went on to become Game of the Year with certain shows and publications!

Arguably, the best part of the Astro Bot experience is that Team Asobi hasn’t stopped providing new content for gamers to enjoy. You might recall that we have talked in the past about the free speedrunning levels that would allow Astro to go to new levels and showcase his skills in various ways. There was even some special Christmas-themed content! Who doesn’t love that?

The good news, though, is that Team Asobi stopped by the Sony State of Play event to highlight that even MORE levels are coming later this month! As noted by the director, that means that the game will have 90 planets for you to have fun on with Astro and push your skills to the limits!

Oh, but that’s not all! There will be new characters to interact with, including Atsu from a certain upcoming Sucker Punch game! The team also said that the game will get even more bots, that’ll be a “surprise,” so that’s something to look forward to, right?

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the game is also getting an Astro-themed DualSense controller! You know, so you can truly experience what it’s like to have Astro in the palm of your hand!

While there wasn’t any mention of the rumored DLC for the game, that doesn’t mean it’s not coming. After all, the game hasn’t even been out for a year yet! It’ll likely happen, and if it does, you can expect things to be just as fun and creative as the main game and the bonus levels.

What we hope many gain from this experience and the success the game has had is that this is the way to go about making fun titles. It’s not about the scope or the realism; it’s about making something that will be fun and that people will want to try out repeatedly.