Astro Bot’s New Free Level Is Truly “A Bear”

There’s a reason we’ve talked about Astro Bot a lot since its release last year. Simply put, it’s one of the best games the PS5 has produced, and that’s saying something when you look at some of the legendary IP that it’s gone up against. The game by Team Asobi has earned plenty of love and praise from both fans and critics, and it’s not stopping as we continue on in 2025. Team Asobi is determined to keep players in its title by offering free levels to enjoy, and the next one in the second set has arrived. It’s called “Hard To Bear,” and it lives up to its title.

As you’ll see in the brief clip below, Astro will have to work his way through the level while using the bear item’s symbols to affect the movements of items, stop items from hitting him, and more. You’ll need to be creative with how to use the bear while also being precise about when to use it. If you’re ready to take on this challenge and see how you’ll fare in this latest challenge, you can dive into the level right now!

The good news here is that Astro Bot has one more free level coming out next week before we have a little bit of a break. Team Asobi has promised that DLC is coming and that it’ll feature new levels, new bots, online leaderboards, and likely much more.

What arguably is the most surprising thing about Astro’s new title is that it’s getting so much attention post-launch. If you recall, many other Sony titles, including ones that have far outsold what the platformer has, didn’t get as much DLC love or didn’t get any at all! That likely highlights how much love the game is getting and how much “cheaper” it is for Team Asobi to put something into the game versus, say, Santa Monica Studio doing more DLC for Kratos and his game or Insomniac for the two Spider-Men.

Either way, gamers love it, and Sony is taking notice. There are rumors going around that Sony wants to bring more games like Astro’s to life, embracing the platforming and whimsy that Team Asobi put into its title. Many would argue that this is a great idea, as it could bring more people to the PS5, and games like Astro’s deserve not just to be made but continue to be made in good numbers. So long as the quality holds up, people will get it.