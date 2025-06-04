Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles Revealed!

The latest Sony State of Play is going on right now, and while not every title being shown is for everyone, there are a few games that have been revealed that truly “transcend the medium” in meaningful ways. Arguably, one of the best examples of this is the just-announced Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles title by Square Enix. This game is something that fans have been wanting to see on modern platforms for a long time. Thankfully, it is happening; it is an enhanced version of the game, and best of all, it’s not too far away from release!

So, what makes this game so much better than the mainline saga that helped spawn it? Well, we won’t say it’s “much better,” as it’s all about preference. However, we will say that this game had a serious influence on the franchise going forward, including having Ivalice be the setting for numerous games in the saga. What truly separates Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles from others is the turn-based tactics combat that helped add another layer to the combat. Previous games had only done standard, turn-based RPG combat, where one side would go and then another.

Within this game, though, that wasn’t exactly the case. You would have to go in various orders depending on numerous factors, and just as important, where you were on the map helped determine just how successful you were in the fight.

You could attack from on high and have better evasion while also doing more damage, and you could attack from behind so that the enemy couldn’t counter you! It was these small but important differences that allowed the game to inspire a new “tactics-style genre” that led to numerous other classic RPGs, including more recent titles from Square Enix.

As for what this game offers over the original, that would be an overhaul of the graphics. It still maintains the classic feel of the game, but it’s been brought into the new era in stylish form. Plus, you’ll be able to hear every line of dialogue like never before, as the game has a full voice cast!

Now, if you are a “purist” and want nothing more than to play the original game, you have that option! Square Enix is bundling the original and new versions of the title in the same package. That means you’re basically getting two games for the price of one!

The game releases on September 30th.