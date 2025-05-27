Square Enix Reveals Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Release Date

When it comes right down to it, when a video game surprises you with either its announcement or its success, it resonates with you, and you don’t forget about it for quite a while. When Square Enix announced that it was reviving the “Erdrick Trilogy” of its classic RPG and putting it in the HD-2D style, many were stunned. Then, when they released the third game, which is actually the first part of the story, and it not only sold well but dominated the market for a period, you knew that the Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake title would likely do really well.

The only question was when the remakes of the two entries would drop. Now, we have the answer to tell you! On the PlayStation Blog, Square Enix revealed that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake would drop on October 30th this year. That means we’re only about five months away from its release! That’s not too far, in context. Earlier today, we noted that it won’t just be on October 30th for all systems, but that the Nintendo Switch 2 system will have the games on a key-card instead of everything being on the physical cartridge. Keep that in mind if you wish to get the game on that system instead of one of the others.

The blog also gave an official synopsis of the two titles. Here’s the one for the first game:

“Thanks to the heroic efforts of the legendary Erdrick, the Lord of the Underworld was defeated and peace returned to the land of Alefgard. Yet this peace was not to last, as the diabolical Dragonlord rose up and unleashed horde upon horde of monsters on the realm once more. Now it falls to you, Erdrick’s descendant, to lay the fiend low and rescue the world from its plight!

And here’s the one for the second game:

“Many years have passed since Alefgard was saved at the hero’s hand, earning him the same title as his storied forebear. The descendants of this Erdrick and his scions founded three kingdoms that thrived in peacetime. Yet, darkness stirs once more, and a sudden invasion of malicious monsters plunges the world into shadow again. All that stands between the forces of evil and their wicked ambitions is a band of young princes and princesses of Erdrick’s lineage. The time has come for them to venture forth and honor their ancestor’s legacy.”

Both games have improvements beyond graphics, including new stories, being able to fight more enemies and other things you’ll need to check out when the games drop!