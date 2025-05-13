Yuji Horii Provides Update On Dragon Quest XII

As recent history has proven, just because a video game gets announced at a big event doesn’t mean it’ll be out on consoles and PC anytime soon. It sounds depressing, but it’s true. There are many games that we could easily list right now that were revealed in big ways over the years that either haven’t gotten a release yet, don’t have a release window yet, have already been rebooted in-house, or have been canceled despite years of work being put into it. One of the games that fits in that section is Dragon Quest XII, which Square Enix announced a while back, and we have no true updates on it.

Or, at least, not ones that will make fans happy. You see, despite the franchise itself doing really well right now due to the HD-2D remake of the franchise’s third entry that did incredibly last year, and two other remakes coming out this year, we still have no true clue about when Dragon Quest XII will arrive. To that end, Game Reactor talked with series creator Yuji Horii and asked him where the game was. His response was honest, but not exactly revealing:

“Yes, indeed, I can’t say anything, I apologize. I am making it, putting lots of work into it. I can only say that the next work will be great too, working really hard. Please look forward to it, is the only thing I can say”.

You can tell that he wants to say more, but he can’t. It’s also fair that he’s not trying to build up expectations beyond the fact that people should “look forward to it.” After all, the 11th entry was a big hit, and one that many felt was one of the best entries in the entire franchise. So, you can bet that Yuji Horii and the rest of the Square Enix team are doing their best not only to match what the last entry did but also to surpass it.

Plus, with last years’ success via the remake, the team knows that the game will likely sell incredibly well should it be quality. That’s undoubtedly weighing on them as well, because they want to keep this franchise afloat and keep it beloved in the public eye.

So, when will we hear more from it? It’s honestly really hard to say, which is rather depressing. The game was first unveiled in 2021, and one has to wonder if it’ll be delayed to 2026 like other games in recent weeks.