Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Co-Developed By Nintendo And External Studio

How could a studio working on Zelda be ‘nothing special’?

We now have our first big rumor about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2.

He shared a rumor he originally posted on Discord, dated March 30, 2026:

It’s nothing special but all I’m allowed to say at the moment is that it’s developed by an external dev co-developing with an internal team

We know that Nintendo has a dedicated The Legend of Zelda team at EPD, led by director Eiji Aonuma. So that part is no surprise.

If Nick believes the external dev is ‘nothing special,’ that could be because it’s someone that Nintendo has worked with before.

There’s a few easy to identify candidates here. For example, Tecmo Koei’s two studios, Team Ninja and Omega Force, have worked on the The Legend of Zelda IP through the Hyrule Warriors franchise.

On another end, Bandai Namco is well known to have partnered with Nintendo on many of their first party franchises, particularly Super Smash Bros.

There’s also an off chance that this just means Nintendo is working with Epic Games, if The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is built on Unreal.

We’ll see if Nick – or Nintendo themselves – shed more light on this soon.