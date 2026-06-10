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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Explains Why Gaming’s Second Biggest Publisher Is Going Back To Exclusives

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It’s actually worth trying to keep both positions.

Asha Sharma has gone on a new interview to describe her dilemma as Xbox’s CEO.

She said this:

Look, I think that we are the number two publisher in the world, and you want your games to be everywhere. You’re stronger when the world plays with you.

At the same time, we are increasingly becoming more of a platform, and it’s hard to find examples of platforms out there that don’t have exclusive services and content. And so this is a journey for us.

Our business isn’t particularly healthy, as you notice, or as you noted, and so we’re starting by introducing one to two signature exclusives, and as the business is healthy, we will look to try and do more.

While one could argue Xbox spread itself too thin, their position as a platform owner and a major publisher is also enviable in the industry. Regardless of how she pulls it off, if Asha can make Xbox successful on both ends, they could become the dominant industry giant by default.

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