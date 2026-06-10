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Rumor: Xbox Tried To Cancel Fable and Halo Campaign Evolved For PS5, Like They Did For Gears Of War: E-Day

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They seem quite serious about a return to Xbox.

Do you find Xbox’s new exclusives strategy confusing? Both CCO Matt Booty and strategy boss Matthew Ball gave contradictory and confusing answers when asked to explain this.

But there’s a big rumor that seems to clear things up, only Xbox isn’t confirming it.

Mr. Boomstick XL of Double-Barrel Gaming revealed what he heard through the grapevine: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma wanted to cancel the PlayStation 5 ports of Fable and Halo Campaign Evolved and make them Xbox exclusives, just like she announced for Gears of War: E-Day.

Xbox ultimately didn’t go through with it because the breakup fee to cancel those ports with PlayStation was too expensive.

As we know, Xbox never announced that Gears of War: E-Day was coming to PlayStation 5, but rumors that had been rampant that there was an Xbox version in the works.

Aaron Greenberg recently clarified that they didn’t make Gears of War: E-Day exclusive at the last minute, but they kept it secret from most of Xbox. It seems Xbox still wants to keep their cards close to their chest about this in the near future.

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