Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Is Coming To The Switch 2 As A Game-Key Card – But The Switch Version Will Have The Complete Games On Card

It certainly looks like the 3rd parties are the ones choosing to go for Game-Key Cards themselves.

Square Enix has revealed that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is coming to the Switch 2 – but there’s some bad news.

This was shared by Wario64 on Bluesky, but we can confirm this on the Square Enix website itself. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is coming to the Switch 2 as a Game-Key Card. The cover art for the Switch 2 version shows that it is only a Standard Edition of the game, and that the game will be 17 GB when downloaded.

There seems to be some issue with the storefront listing, but as best as we can tell, there is no Collector’s Edition version for the game for the Switch 2. Hovering the options for the Switch 2 version and the Collector’s Edition brings up the $ 59.99 Standard Edition price, which is clearly incorrect.

The Collector’s Edition is worth $ 149.99 and comes with these items:

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Standard Edition physical game

Character & Monster Acrylic Blocks Complete Set

Outstanding Outfit Kit (In-game Item) – will be distributed through email by the game release date

x2 Exclusive Digital Wallpapers (PC Desktop) – will be distributed through email by the game release date

The Outstanding Outfit Kit contains:

One strength ring

One pair of slime earrings

One mad cap

One arriviste’s vest

As you can see on the website, the Switch version will have the complete games on Game Card, and in the same way, the PlayStation 5 disc version will have the games complete on disc. The game is releasing on physical and digital on all platforms on October 30, 2025.

This is clearly a situation where these games could also be bundled complete in a Switch 2 Game Card as well. Thanks to CD Projekt RED, we know that the maximum capacity for a Switch 2 Game Card is 64 GB. The 17 GB needed for both games is clearly small enough to fit on a Switch Game Card, and also a Switch 2 Game Card.

What this suggests is that Nintendo did not require third-party developers to publish their games only on Game-Key Cards. As Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained in his words:

Game-Key Cards are a way that our publishing partners are able to bring more content onto the platform, deeper and larger, more immersive content.

As for why Square Enix even bothered publishing the game on the Switch 2, we suspect that they simply wanted to ride the wave of the Switch 2 launch. Depending on how the public takes to Game-Key Cards as a product, we think it’s possible that all these launch games will eventually get republished on the Switch 2 as complete Game Cards. But that would be assuming that consumers reject Game-Key Cards as a whole. Given that codes-in-box games have sold just fine in the past years since they became more common, we’ll warrant a controversial guess here; gamers will take to Game-Key Cards just fine.