Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Delivers The “Definitive” DMZ In The Center Of Korea

Remains to be seen how this game will be viewed in Korea itself.

Infinity Ward has revealed the return of DMZ in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

They explain in Call of Duty Blog that DMZ is now set in Hajin, which appears to be the part of South Korea that was attacked in the game’s initial trailer.

Now called an ‘exclusion zone’, it contains both forest and abandoned civilian structures and is apparently teeming with military information and stockpiles.

Meanwhile, the team revealed in Xbox Wire that they’re making changes to match how the extraction genre has changed. So you will have a set character, a persistent inventory, a base where you can upgrade weapons, and a story-based mission structure.

The trailer did tell us that DMZ isn’t quite going to be a ‘casual’ experience, with fearsome North Korean troops always at every corner.

Both North and South Korea have explored their conflict in fiction through the years, but one can’t help wondering how they will react to this depiction in the world stage.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.