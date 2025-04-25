Unique Trio Of Developers Bring Fortune Island Game To Roblox

Creativity, by its very nature, depends on the people who are attempting to create various things and what their goals are. For example, in the universe of Roblox, creators can make just about anything they want to serve various goals. Some make titles and worlds just so they can make money. Others do it so they can make their “dream games” in a setting that makes it “easy” to develop them. There are players who love making clothing items so that they can fill up the marketplace. Then, there are games like Fortune Island, which was developed to actually teach “financial literacy” to those of the Gen Z demographic and beyond.

Does that sound crazy to you? It does sound a bit weird for this universe, but we promise it’s a real game. Fortune Island was made by the e.l.f. Beauty brand alongside game developer Karta and money app Chime! As we said in our title, it’s a unique intro indeed.

In a statement on the game’s release, Patrick O’Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty, noted:

“Gen Z would rather talk about literally anything than money or debt — so we flipped the script. By building real connections and fueling personal growth, we’re not just creating a safe space — we’re creating a launchpad for Gen Z to flex their power, own their future and thrive on their terms.”

It’s Financial Progress Month which means it’s time for major money moves! 🤑 We've teamed up with @Chime to bring you a 🆕 @Roblox experience – Fortune Island: earn.learn.flex! 🙌



Fortune Island is where dreams come true – if your dreams involve stacking cash! 💸 Now you can… pic.twitter.com/DGZlPeV1rk — e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) April 24, 2025

Sure, that might sound like “mumbo jumbo,” but the game itself is legit. You’ll be put on an island and be asked to complete missions via narrative-driven gameplay. The entire thing is focused on money and how to save it, invest it, and just overall be wise with it. When a player makes a smart choice with their money, they get rewarded for it, so it encourages problem-solving and being wise with the options given to them.

If you’re thinking, “But why put such lessons in THIS gaming universe?” the answer is simple: The game has a large player base! Around 85 million daily users hit this gaming space, with about 40% of them being under 13. That means that there are plenty of young people who are in need of “life lessons,” but need to be taught them in an engaging way.

Given the state of the world right now, money lessons are vital, and the last thing that Gen Z needs is more “bad lessons” that could hurt them. So, if learning to manage money through a video game helps them, who are we to judge?