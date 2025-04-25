Roblox Reveals “Creator Roadmap” For 2025

Updating titles used to be an impossibility in video games. After all, once something was released, that was it. There was no “DLC” or things of that nature. You had to make a new game to bring in new content. However, with the advent of the internet, improvements, both big and small, could happen, which was great because games got more complex and needed some “patches” to fix things or updates to make key quality-of-life improvements for gamers to enjoy. In the case of Roblox, it’s often trying to update the game so that both players and creators can maximize their experience. To that end, the dev team has published its new “Creator Roadmap” for 2025. Want to see what’s in it?

As you’d expect, they listed out numerous things they hope to get done in the upcoming fiscal year. Here are some of the key additions:

“We announced early access to Custom Matchmaking 69, allowing you to adjust the weights of our existing matchmaking signals and add your own custom signals. We’re planning on extending it to all creators this summer.”

They’re also planning to do more with UI:

“We’re introducing Stylesheets that will allow you to change the look and feel of your UI with one click. We aim to launch a beta of this feature in the next couple of months.”

Oh, and for those creators who work really hard to try and make a profit off their games, there’s a new revenue system coming your way:

“We’re working to make all creator finance reporting centralized and reliable, all in one place.”

According to the Roblox team, there are currently sixteen items on their roadmap agenda, and they promise to do their best to get everything done by the middle of this year. That’s a lot of things to do, but clearly, they feel they can get it done in their self-imposed time limit.

Keeping up with the “transparency,” the team has also revealed certain items or features that have been delayed a bit. For example, forums have been pushed back to mid-2025 alongside “Groups owning Groups,” “Improved physics solver,” language variants support, and more.

You’ll want to check out the full blog post to see just how much the game will get in the future and what ones you might have to wait until the end of the year to get. Plus, you know that the team will announce more things in the future, so there’s plenty to keep your eyes peeled for.