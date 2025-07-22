Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer Confirmed For This Week

There’s been quite a bit of hype built up around Battlefield 6. For one, it’s the next major installment, and coming off Battlefield 2042, fans are hopeful it delivers. Of course, they are not the only ones, as the developers are striving to do everything they can to deliver on this game.

Despite a series of tests that gave players a chance to check out this installment, we have yet to see an official trailer. That’s going to change this week, as it has been unveiled that the developers are finally ready to pull back the veil. Players interested in getting their first real look at the title can expect it to happen on July 24, 2025.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer

Above is the current stream ready to take place in just a couple of days. That’s when we’ll get our first real look at the game. The video is scheduled to air at 11:00 AM EST on July 24, 2025. However, we don’t know just what the trailer might entail. A lot of work is being put into this game, not only for a multiplayer experience but also for a campaign.

We’re certainly interested in seeing if this game makes a good first impression. One aspect that might already appeal to fans is the significant focus on destruction, evident in the tagline at the bottom of the video and in the war-torn battle taking place within the city.

Rumors suggested that the Battlefield 6 trailer was going to be released towards the end of this month. However, another rumor we’re waiting to see come to fruition is the open beta. There have been reports that the beta will open up to everyone soon, and perhaps we’ll get some details on that during this trailer.

The big question here is if the Battlefield Labs paid off. This was a series of tests that the developers were conducting. It allowed players to gain special entry for the builds developers have been working on. That not only allowed players to try out the game, but it also provided developers with crucial feedback.

Ultimately, the developers want to deliver a long-lasting gameplay experience. In a way, they are sacrificing some of the surprise element in favor of connecting with fans to develop something that might be a little more appealing. Again, our first look to see if this was a successful endeavor will come later this week.