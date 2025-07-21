Rumor: Battlefield 6 Will Be Revealed At The End Of The Month

It looks like we’re counting down the days to the official reveal of Battlefield.

As reported by Tom Henderson for Insider Gaming, the Battlefield reboot will be revealed on July 31, 2025. Notably, Tom is now referring to it as Battlefield 6, and that’s because Battlefield 6 promotional materials leaked early.

Content creators that were invited to be part of the Battlefield betas were invited to play what will apparently be the final game from July 29 to 31. Presumably, more people were invited than for Battlefield Labs.

Interestingly, the promotional packages that EA sent out to the invited content creators leaked early. As you may have already seen, the boxes are just plainly labeled Battlefield 6. Outside of the possibility that EA deliberately misled their own content creators with this package, this is apparently the name of the game.

Tom also says that the reveal event is set up similar to Call of Duty Next. So the invited content creators will be able to play in the first two days, and then EA will hold the global worldwide reveal in a VOD presentation. Henderson also states that he expects a free-to-play component of this game will also be revealed at the event, aside from what we already expect.

One rumor that may bring EA’s online multiplayer franchise in line with its peers is a new Battlefield Pro service. EA will be offering a subscription for players to host their own servers, and this could be a terrible deal or an industry defining service. It all depends on what EA offers in terms of value, and how players end up taking to the game.

There have also been persistent rumors that there’s trouble behind the scenes in development at Battlefield. While we have certainly noticed and have been reporting on these rumors, it’s also notable that these have all come from anonymous accounts, and seemingly all from former developers of the games. And we can be sympathetic that people at DICE lost control of the franchise they made, but can we really trust them to give an honest account of what the current game will be like?

EA has thrown a lot of money and resources to try to make this a success. That includes bringing over the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and pooling five game studios to make it. It’s clear that this will be a make-it-or-break-it moment for EA, so let’s all hope that they do make something that’s proven to be worthwhile.