Rumor: EA Set To Offer Battlefield Pro, Which Will Let Players Host Their Own Servers

There’s some interesting new rumors about Battlefield based on some datamining.

As reported by MP1st, they found evidence of something called Battlefield Pro. These are the reported entitlements and bonuses that come with Battlefield Pro:

Includes Battle Pass: Get all the perks and rewards from the Battle Pass in addition to extra exclusive content

6 Exclusive Instant Unlocks: Instantly access these BF Pro exclusive cosmetics

+10% Battle Pass XP

Portal: Host a Persistent Server

20 Tier Skips Included: Advance faster on the Battle Pass path to race to the final reward!

Exclusive Bonus Path: Gain access to this exclusive Bonus Path for additional exclusive content. Bonus Path will be released later this season.

BF Pro Challenges: Access to the BF Pro Challenges vault – Unlock exclusive cosmetics from this season’s new BF Pro Challenges. Includes access to previous season(s) BF Pro challenges. Listen to the Pro Radio Station

MP1st speculates but isn’t sure if this could be a potential setup for a Battlefield subscription service. If so, it would function similarly to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s R6 subscription. The provided details could also conceivably be part of a Season Pass.

As Battlefield Labs footage leaked, word of mouth spread that the Battlefield teams working under Respawn’s Vince Zampella was actually turning out good. This creates space for speculation on this chicken-or-egg situation. Did EA already plan to launch Battlefield Pro before they set the developers to task on making the next Battlefield game? Or did EA see how well Vince Zampella’s project was going, and decided it would be so good that they could offer something like Battlefield Pro?

It also implies something about the scale of EA’s plans for the Battlefield reboot in general. They expect gamers will be so invested in the game that they will want to host their own servers at all. That would only make sense if the next Battlefield game is a big persistent game that lasts a few years, or if they intend to offer the same service to annual Battlefield games. In the latter case, Battlefield Pro could be carrying over the same services with each game. Or, it’s possible that Battlefield Pro is just a bundle that’s sold with each individual game, and could be the basis for a deluxe digital edition of each Battlefield game.

With all of this said, we don’t even know if this rumor is true, if it could possibly be cancelled, or if Zampella or EA already decided to change some details. It might even no longer be called Battlefield Pro anymore. If nothing else, this certainly helps build that hype that’s been quietly building for the Battlefield reboot.