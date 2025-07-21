Battlefield 6 Open Beta Release Date Potentially Leaked

Battlefield fans are eagerly awaiting what the developers have in store for Battlefield 6. Although not the official name, we know that the next game is currently in active development. So far, a series of tests has been underway, but they are only available to those who have been fortunate enough to gain access.

Battlefield Labs is the community test that developers have put together. With a large pool of participants, some players have been gaining access to test the game. However, the open beta may be opening up soon, giving everyone a chance to play this next installment for themselves. Today, a release date has been circulating online, indicating when we might expect to get our hands on the open beta.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Release Date Leak

Take this as nothing more than a rumor. However, the release date that is circulating online is August 4, 2025. That’s according to an API code that some fans have managed to uncover. You can view the comments on this discovery at Reddit, and it’s leaving some fans hopeful that we’ll hear something soon.

That could be the case as another rumor has been circulating online today about the game. We reported earlier that a rumor suggests the proper reveal of Battlefield 6, or whatever the game’s final name will be, will be shared this month.

More specifically, the rumor is that we’ll get our first official reveal of the new Battlefield title on July 31, 2025. That should also confirm the open beta access to the game, which has many fans eagerly anticipating something great.

After all, the developers have been running these Battlefield Labs tests for some time now. This was all an effort to ensure that developers craft the game that players want to play. With the open beta, that would clarify that players are enjoying the game, and all the efforts of these Battlefield Labs tests have paid off.

Again, we’ll have to wait and see if developers highlight anything about this game before the month wraps up. That said, there are still concerns about the new installment. For instance, it was earlier this month that we learned that Battlefield 6 developers might be sticking with a controversial move when it comes to guns and weapon classes. You can read more about that particular move right here.