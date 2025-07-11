Battlefield 6 Devs Likely Sticking With Their Guns By Not Restricting Weapon Classes

Battlefield 6 is still in the works. Developers have been chipping away at the game for a long time now, and it’s their goal to deliver in a big way. One of the means of doing this is by opening up the gameplay experience. We’re not seeing the studios attached to the game shy away from what is coming. Instead, it’s heavily showcased with players attached to the Battlefield Labs. For those unaware, Battlefield Labs is a testing pool for players to try out different aspects of the game. However, one aspect of the game that has been a bit of a mixed bag for developers is their stance on weapons and classes.

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Battlefield 6 might keep the Battlefield 2042 approach with weapons and classes. That was the installment where weapons were freely available to everyone, regardless of their class. Before, players had access to certain types of weapons depending on the class they selected. However, again, that was dropped with the last game, opening up the floodgates to what players could run onto the field with.

In a recent community update, Battlefield 6 developers confirmed that they are hearing responses to this. Although they are aware of the suggestions to return to previous systems and close weapons, this is not happening right now. That said, it doesn’t appear to be off the table entirely; instead, developers are keeping it in mind as they continue to work through the game.

We have seen the suggestions to revert to previous systems and/or closed weapons. We are keeping these in mind in our discussions as we aim to connect new and veteran players to the Battlefield experience, fostering teamwork and creating a universal understanding of our systems for the future. We’ve collected extensive player feedback and data to improve the next Battlefield, particularly around classes. Some improvements happen quickly through Battlefield Labs testing, with balancing done via server-side commands. Other changes require new tools or client-side updates that take longer. – Battlefield Community Update

However, it does look like, as it stands, we’re not going to see weapons become restricted again by specific classes. Fortunately, there are some strategies at play here. Developers have noted that different skills and attributes might make synergies work better with certain weapons. Of course, how well this comes off during gameplay will determine if players actually stick with certain weapons for each class.

Developers provided a few examples of how this would work. For instance, those who pick the assault class will find that using assault rifles will result in faster transitions from sprint to shoot and switching between weapons. Likewise, another example is engineers having improved hip-fire control when using SMGs.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to see if this plays off well when the game does arrive. Unfortunately, we’re still in the dark here as to when the game will release. However, when it does launch, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.