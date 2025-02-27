Chipotle Debuts New Ad Within Roblox

Let’s talk about one of the most difficult things in the world today: marketing. For many, it’s the “bane of their existence” because it can be one of the trickiest things to do, and yet, if you don’t do it, or at least do it somewhat well, then no one will know what you’ve made and how great it can be. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Hollywood production company, a gaming studio, or a restaurant chain; you need to use marketing to the fullest to get your product out there. Thus, Roblox has become a “key place” to market certain things for a food brand you might know: Chipotle.

Yes, this is real, and it goes far deeper than you might think. You see, a few years back, the beloved restaurant chain decided to use this gaming space and its infinite creative tools to create a gaming experience known as “Burrito Builder” within a certain part of their own world in the title. As the name suggests, it’s all about players making burritos, not unlike what they would do at an actual Chipotle.

By playing the game, players could actually earn rewards that would allow them to earn things at Chipotle stores in the real world. It was a clever tactic, and then, the other day, they escalated it. Those who participated in the game were giving an in-game “movie ticket” to a cinema where you can watch the following ad that was made entirely in Roblox.

As you can see, it’s a pretty unique ad. It highlights not only Chipotle’s creativity but also its dedication to “sustainable agriculture,” which is a key thing that needs to be supported in places like the United States. There was even a contest going on with the ad, where the first 50,000 players to watch the ad would get a real-world reward of a free entrée at Chipotle.

One might question the “logic” behind this, but you need to look at this from a bigger perspective. For example, while using a video game might seem like an odd place to “debut something,” it’s hardly the first time it’s happened. Do you remember when a certain Epic Games title debuted a teaser for a film from a galaxy far, far away?

Plus, this title has hundreds of millions of players around the world, and that means that Chipotle could use this and the games they make in the title to help bring more customers to their stores.