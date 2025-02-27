Roblox Gets Big Speed Boost On Chromebook

In gaming, the ability to play titles at a “fast rate” is important, especially in key genres where performance via your PC or gaming console is vital to having fun and getting the most out of each title. If you’re dealing with lag or latency issues, or the frame rate just isn’t “up to snuff,” there’s really no point in playing it. Is there? You might not think of Roblox as a game that needs “high performance,” but don’t be fooled. After all, the game has been played by hundreds of millions of players over the years and said players are constantly pushing the limits of the game and the game’s worlds to see what else they can do.

Due to that, some versions of the game are better than others. It all depends on where you play it. For example, if you play on a Chromebook, you might notice that it doesn’t run as smoothly as other systems. However, as a new blog post notes, that’s all changing, as things have gotten a huge “speed boost,” and the team couldn’t wait to tell you about it:

“The team has been hard at work improving the performance of Roblox on a larger array of hardware. In particular, we’re excited about rolling out an x86 version of Roblox built specifically for Chromebooks where users can expect up to 2x faster performance on x86 devices across all your favorite games and experiences. That means smoother gameplay, quicker load times, and an overall better Roblox experience.”

The team then went into detail, specifically pointing out certain titles that are getting massive performance boosts, including one that will get a 99% increase in frame rate! That’s pretty impressive. Another thing that the x86 version will grant players is faster loading times and ensuring that their Chromebooks don’t have a “hot launch” at startup. Sometimes, it’s the little things that matter the most.

Oh, and for players who love certain rewards, the team has something to offer you:

“We’re also giving Chromebook users two free, exclusive in-game items: First, a special Chrome jetpack for your avatar that lets you soar through the skies. Next, players can redeem the “Chromebook Cruiser” in the popular Roblox game, Bloxburg⁠– unlocking a hoverboard for super speedy ground travel.”

When you add all this together, it’s a true win-win for gamers. The game they love to play is getting a performance boost, and they’re getting “free swag” from the people who made the update! What’s not to love?