MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics

We’ve made it to June which means it’s Pride month. The purpose of this month is to celebrate those that belong to the LGBTQ+ community and to commemorate the years of social prejudice they experience and the fight for equal rights which is still ongoing. MW3 and Warzone has introduced a new set of Pride cosmetics for 2024 and they’re free of charge.

Many games mark the beginning of Pride month by releasing free themed cosmetics for players to use on their characters and profiles. Call of Duty is no different and previously, Activision has given away animated calling cards and emblems. We’ve got all the details on how you can spread the love this year by getting your hands on new cosmetics.

How to get Pride cosmetics in MW3 and Warzone

To add Pride cosmetics to your inventory, navigate to the in-game store from either the MW3 or Warzone lobby screen and scroll down until you see a free gift pack. Select the bundle and claim it for free to get Pride camos, a sticker, and emblem which can be equipped to any weapon you choose.

To customize your guns with Pride camos, go to the gunsmith screen and open up the camos section. The LGBTQ+ camos can be found in the events tab. Cover your gun with the colors of various pride flags, with an added sense of sparkle, similar to the Sparkly Flats camos.

Rocking one or multiple Pride cosmetics is a way to show your support for the community. Since the bundle is free, it’s accessible to everyone, whether you’re part of the community, or a supporter.

These items will be available to claim throughout this month, so you’ve got plenty of time to grab the bundle. Don’t forget to visit the store the next time you log in for a session of MW3 and Warzone!