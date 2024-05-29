MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has transitioned into Season 4. Weekly challenges have been reset, meaning more Conversion Kits will roll out, with the first being the JAK Harbinger Kit for the M4.
To earn the aftermarket part, you must complete any of the five weekly challenges in multiplayer, battle royale, or zombies modes. All the quests are displayed below.
How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 40 Operator kills shortly after sprinting with Recommended Assault Rifles
- Get 20 Operator sliding or midair kills with Recommended Assault Rifles
- Get 15 Kills against Operators who are blinded or stunned with Recommended Assault Rifles
- Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills
- Get 25 Operator kills with a Recommended Weapon after having recently swapped weapons
- Get 20 Operator kills with Iron Sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle
- Finish 10 matches with 3 or more players in your party
Zombies
- Get 300 kills while aiming down sights with a Recommended Assault Rifle
- Get 3 Disciple kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 200 kills with Frost Damage with a Recommended Assault Rifle
- Get 100 kills with a Melee Weapon
- Get 150 kills with a Recommended Weapon after having recently swapped weapons
- Get 100 hipfire kills with a Recommended Submachine Gun
- Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon
How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches
- In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
The next reward will become available on June 5, 2024. Until then, it’s time to kick start work towards the seasonal camo.