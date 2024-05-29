MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit

It's as if the M4 doesn't have enough customization.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has transitioned into Season 4. Weekly challenges have been reset, meaning more Conversion Kits will roll out, with the first being the JAK Harbinger Kit for the M4.

To earn the aftermarket part, you must complete any of the five weekly challenges in multiplayer, battle royale, or zombies modes. All the quests are displayed below.

How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator kills shortly after sprinting with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 20 Operator sliding or midair kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 15 Kills against Operators who are blinded or stunned with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 2 long range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator kills

Get 25 Operator kills with a Recommended Weapon after having recently swapped weapons

Get 20 Operator kills with Iron Sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Finish 10 matches with 3 or more players in your party

Zombies

Get 300 kills while aiming down sights with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 3 Disciple kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 200 kills with Frost Damage with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 100 kills with a Melee Weapon

Get 150 kills with a Recommended Weapon after having recently swapped weapons

Get 100 hipfire kills with a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

The next reward will become available on June 5, 2024. Until then, it’s time to kick start work towards the seasonal camo.