The Mortuary Assistant Coming to More Consoles Next Month

A free 'Definitive Edition' update will also be released for those who already own the game.

First launched on PC in August 2022, The Mortuary Assistant quickly became a favorite of horror game fans and streamers looking to stress out their audiences. More players will get a chance to try out the spooky DarkStone Digital title next month, as it will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 2.

Additionally, a ‘Definitive Edition’ update will be launched on existing platforms the same day, adding new Haunt Events, an endless embalming-only mode, new bodies, additional lore, a new Valentine’s Day seasonal event in February, performance improvements, and more.

“In The Mortuary Assistant, you take on the role of Rebecca Owens, a newly graduated apprentice at River Fields Mortuary, but not everything at this job is as it seems,” the game’s description reads. “Late one night you are called in to handle some embalmings. When the Mortician, Raymond, calls the mortuary when you arrive, you soon realize this is a night like none other and there’s no escape from the demonic forces plaguing the mortuary.

Examine and prepare bodies with disturbingly realistic techniques including cleaning, embalming, jaw-wiring, and more. Some bodies require the basics before returning them to the morgue, while others will need more of an esoteric approach to dispel the demons possessing them.”

The Mortuary Assistant is currently available for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. It will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 2. A free ‘Definitive Edition’ update will be released on the same day for existing platforms.

