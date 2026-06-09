The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Launching This Summer 2026

FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods is launching a closed network test for the Switch 2 this summer 2026.

FromSoftware shared another very brief trailer that hinted at the game’s characters, but hasn’t revealed anything about the game’s scenario, features, or even gameplay details.

But this announcement hints that it won’t be that long before players will get to learn about it firsthand.

The latest rumor going around is that the game is still slated for a late 2026 release, which means FromSoftware and Nintendo are pitting it against the heavyweight that is Grand Theft Auto 6.

But we could see The Duskbloods being moved to an earlier or later release, based on the results of this open network test.

Both Nintendo and FromSoftware aren’t quite known for online PvPvE, but that may precisely be where FromSoftware’s ambitions lie for The Duskbloods. It may end up fighting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as the big game that makes Nintendo a real online gaming platform after all.