Rumor: FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods Is A Late 2026 Release

But that means this is Nintendo’s answer to GTA 6.

FromSoftware’s Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods has apparently been scheduled for later this year.

That’s according to NateTheHate, who talked about it in his latest podcast. While that may be disappointing some fans, we can’t say that it isn’t unexpected.

The Duskbloods was originally revealed in the big Switch 2 Direct last year. For the most part, FromSoftware and Nintendo have been quiet about the game.

The last we heard about the game was Kadokawa, FromSoftware’s parent company, simply revealing that they will be releasing it this year in their latest earnings call.

FromSoftware themselves have been in the headlines lately, for rumors alleging that they cancelled Bluepoint Games’ Bloodborne remaster.

While there’s speculation that the remaster was cancelled over a fragile relationship between Sony and FromSoftware, it would seem that The Duskbloods is more tangible proof that the two are no longer simpatico.

We’re still waiting for FromSoftware to share the big ambitious idea they had for this PvPvE title and learn if it will work.