Rumor: Bluepoint’s Bloodborne Remaster Rejected Because Of ‘Fragile Relationship’ Between Sony And FromSoftware

There is a huge rumor following up on prior rumors about Bluepoint Games.

Detective Seeds, who now goes by the handle Green Zone Bites, previously debunked a rumor that they were working on a live service Bloodborne game. Now, we know what happened to the one remaster everyone wanted them to make.

Quoting Green Zone Bites’ source verbatim:

In early 2021 after Demon Souls, studio staff assumed they would work on Bloodborne, and started to prepare to, however they did not get the greenlight due to internal politics of Bloodborne involving a fragile relationship with FromSoft, Sony, and the original IP.

Green Zone Bites also heard from his sources that these politics may mean that a Bloodborne remaster will never be made.

This has brought back speculation on the nature of Sony’s and FromSoftware’s relationship. As you may already know, Sony owns shares in FromSoftware itself as well as FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa.

Former Sony executive Shuhei Yoshida himself admitted that FromSoftware’s and Sony’s relationship fractured over Demon’s Souls, a full six years before Bloodborne.

Today, after multiplatform releases of Elden Ring games, FromSoftware’s next title is Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods, releasing this year.