Rumor Debunked: Bluepoint Never Pitched Or Worked On A Live Service Bloodborne

Not sure if you’d be happy or sad that this never happened.

Detective Seeds has debunked a rumor about Bluepoint Games and a Bloodborne remake.

Of course, we all know this is one of the most highly anticipated Sony owned and FromSoft developed video game remakes. The demand has grown from how even Hidetaka Miyazaki has evaded talking about it.

A few days ago, a rumor emerged that Nier: Automata’s UI designer heard of Bluepoint actually making this game. The rumor goes that Bluepoint was forced to turn it into a live service game midway, and it eventually got cancelled.

Detective Seeds talked to former Bluepoint developers and confirmed that they pitched the God of War live service game to Sony themselves.

He followed up and confirmed that this rumor about a live service Bloodborne game was not true.

Subsequently, Jason Schreier also separately debunked this rumor in a separate thread on ResetERA.

We may learn more about Bluepoint Games in the near future as their former employees seem willing to talk about the situation behind the scenes at Sony.