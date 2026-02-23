Gameranx

Rumor: Bluepoint Games Pitched The God Of War Live Service To Sony

Apparently the game was too big for them to handle.

Some new details have emerged regarding Bluepoint Games.

Last week, Sony confirmed that they were closing the studio, five years after acquiring it. Detective Seeds claims to have learned new information about the situation since.

Seeds was told that Bluepoint themselves pitched a live service game to Sony while they were working as a support studio for God of War Ragnarok. And yes, it was also a God of War game.

Unfortunately for Bluepoint, they kept missing deadlines as they eventually realized the project was too big for them to handle. Sony cancelled the live service God of War game in 2025 and Bluepoint was tasked with pitching new projects.

They pitched two remakes they wanted to work on, and two other projects. Both remakes were rejected because Sony was unsure that there would be enough interest for the games to sell.

At the time Sony closed BluePoint Games, they were not working on any projects.

