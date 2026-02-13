Gameranx

Elden Ring And The Duskbloods Still Releasing On Switch 2 In 2026, But Kadokawa Won’t Reveal More

Maybe they’re saving this information for a Nintendo Direct.

Kadokawa’s Switch 2 games are still slated for release this year.

Stealth40K shared on Twitter that the company announced that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods are the two upcoming games they have in development. Both are scheduled for the Switch 2 this year.

Kadokawa’s meeting notes revealed that their investors tried to get more information for both titles. They made it clear that they’re still not announcing when Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will release. So, they won’t be confirming if its part of the current or next fiscal year.

For The Duskbloods, they confirmed the game is still only for the Switch 2, and they haven’t given a release date. Kadokawa did reveal that as co-publishers, they and Nintendo will divide who is in charge of marketing and sales for the game across each region.

It was odd that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was not in last week’s partner Nintendo Direct, but it’s not necessarily a sign of problems in development.

Subsequently, The Duskbloods was probably not going to be in that Direct because Nintendo is also publishing it. If a Nintendo Direct is coming focused on Nintendo’s games, it will probably be there.

