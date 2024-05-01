Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Earn Weapon Prestige Camos

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has rolled out its mid-season update, so there’s plenty of new content to dive into. Although details about what we can expect to see from the content drop were revealed ahead of time, Weapon Prestige Camos were kept a surprise.

The race to earn all the mastery camos begins as soon as a new Call of Duty titles launches and once you’ve unlocked all the camos, that’s usually it for the year. However, Sledgehammer Games has introduced a new camo to add to your collection, allowing you to show your dedication to your favorite weapons.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Rebirth Infil Strikes Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Lockdown Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Specialist Perk Package? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Weapon Trade Stations? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Arcade Playlist Explained | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Virus Mainframe Event Challenges and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Revenger Kit | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade? | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cutthroat | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Minefield Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? |

What are Modern Warfare 3 Weapon Prestige Camos?

To unlock a Weapon Prestige Camo, you must accumulate a set amount of Weapon XP for any gun of choice, including those carried forward from Modern Warfare 2. Weapon Prestige Camos are earned on a per-weapon basis, meaning unlocking the camo once won’t make it accessible to every weapon in your arsenal.

The first Weapon Prestige Camo goes by the name of “One Trick” and it will unlock once you earn 150,000 Weapon XP with a weapon of your choice. This particular camo covers your entire gun in animated molten gold.

A new Weapon Prestige Camo will be rolled out each season. It’s unknown if they will be released at the beginning of the season, or if they’ll continue to roll out in subsequent mid-season updates. You can view Weapon Prestige Camos in the new Weapon Prestige tab by selecting a weapon in the gunsmith, navigating to the “Customize” tab, and selecting “Weapon Prestige” in the camo section. From here, you can also track your progress towards getting your hands on the camo.

The camo grind continues with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded which is out now.