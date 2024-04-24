MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Revenger Kit

Week 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has begun and there’s a new Conversion Kit ready and waiting to be unlocked. The Conversion Kit is for the BP50 assault rifle, turning it into a deadly threat on the battlefield.

To add the latest aftermarket part to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the challenges listed below. The challenges are split between multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so you can make progress in your preferred modes.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade? | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cutthroat | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Minefield Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker | MW3 and Warzone – Blaze Up Event Challenges and Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? |

How to unlock the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Suppressed Recommended SMGs

Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills while moving with Recommended SMGs

Get 15 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Operator Longshot Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 20 Operator Kills shortly after Sprinting with a Recommended Assault Rifle equipped with all 5 attachments

Zombies

Destroy 25 vehicles with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 150 Cryofreeze Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 750 kills with a Recommended Pack-a-Punch SMG

Get 300 kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle in the Medium Threat Zone

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 times with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 250 kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Four Cola Perks are active

How to unlock the JAK Revenger Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

A new set of challenges will roll out on May 1, 2024, with yet another reward to obtain.