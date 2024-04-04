MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit

The MORS and the FJX Horus aren’t the only new additions to the MW3 and Warzone arsenal with the launch of Season 3. The JAK Shadow Titan Kit aftermarket part is also available to unlock and it is compatible with the Bruen Mk9.

According to Activision, the JAK Shadow Titan Kit turns the Bruen MK9 into a “compact and integrally suppressed light support weapon chambered in 300 blackout.”

How to unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3 and Zombies

To obtain the conversion kit, you must complete any of the five weekly challenges listed below.

Multiplayer

Get 35 Operator Crouch Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Get 30 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Complete 8 reloads with a Recommended Light Machine Gun while taking damage

Get 25 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Suppressed Recommended Light Machine Guns

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Submachine Guns

Get 4 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 3 Times with Recommended Light Machine Guns

Zombies

Get 750 Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun with Cryofreeze

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun

Get 30 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun while Aiming Down Sights

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched Assault Rifle

Get 150 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industries Harbor, Chemical Engineering)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Prison, Headquarters, Factory)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Dock and Control Center)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the South-West Region (Stronghold and Living Quarters)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, Revive a Teammate 15 Times

The next set of weekly challenges will go live on April 10, 2024, with yet another item to unlock.