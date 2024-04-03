Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has brought a fresh set of weapon buffs and nerfs to battle royale modes.
Interestingly, this patch has reworked many of the weapons brought over from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) which could potentially put them back under the spotlight.
Warzone Season 3 weapon buffs and nerfs
Here are the full list of changes that have rolled out with Season 3.
- Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.
- Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.
Assault Rifles
- RAM-7
- Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.
- Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.
- Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67.
- Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.
- Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.
- DG-56
- Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.
- Lachmann 556 (MWII)
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24.
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.
- Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.
- Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.
- Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
- M13C (MWII)
- Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.
- FR AVANCER (MWII)
- Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.
Battle Rifles
- BAS-B
- Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm.
- Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.
- JAK Outlaw-277
- Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100.
- Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94.
- Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x.
- Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.
- Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms.
- Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms.
- Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.
- MTZ-762
- Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40.
- Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.
- SOA Subverter
- Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4.
- Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23.
- Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms.
- Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.
- Sidewinder
- Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms.
- Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.
Submachine Guns
- RAM-9
- Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30.
- Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.
- AMR9
- Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31.
- Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25.
- Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27.
- Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86.
- Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64.
- Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.
- RIVAL-9
- Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.
- HRM-9
- Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.
- Striker
- Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.
- Striker 9
- Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67.
- Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.
- WSP-9
- Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.
- WSP Swarm
- Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.
- MX9 (MWII)
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26.
- Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.
- Lachmann Sub (MWII)
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.
- Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.
- Bas-P (MWII)
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.
Light Machine Guns
- Bruen MK9
- Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26.
- Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.
- Taq Eradicator
- Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.
- Taq Evolvere
- Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms.
- Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms.
- 5.56 Belt Magazines
- Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.
- RAPP H (MWII)
- Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x.
- Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.
- HCR 56 (MWII)
- Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73.
- Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x.
- Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.
- RAAL MG (MWII)
- Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms.
- Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.
Marksman Rifles
- Tempus Torrent (MWII)
- Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.
Sniper Rifles
- XRK Stalker
- Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.
- KV Inhibitor
- Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.
- SPX-80 (MWII)
- Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms.
- Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.
Handguns
- Renetti
- Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.
- WSP Stinger
- Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip
- Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.
- Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip
Attachments
- Heavy Bolts
- Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.
- Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
- SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
- CS15 Scarlet Box Laser
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies.
- Verdant Hook Box Laser
- Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
- VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle
- Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2%.
- L4R Flash Hider Muzzle
- Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13%.
- DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel
- Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.
- Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel
- Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 8%, down from 12%.
Only time will tell how far the weapon balancing patch will alter the Warzone meta.