Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3

Even MW2 weapons have received a rework.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has brought a fresh set of weapon buffs and nerfs to battle royale modes.

Interestingly, this patch has reworked many of the weapons brought over from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) which could potentially put them back under the spotlight.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rebirth Resurgence Loaded Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained |

Warzone Season 3 weapon buffs and nerfs

Here are the full list of changes that have rolled out with Season 3.

Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

Assault Rifles

RAM-7 Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30. Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67. Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x. Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.

DG-56 Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.

Lachmann 556 (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24. Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21. Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x. Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x. Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

M13C (MWII) Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FR AVANCER (MWII) Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.



Battle Rifles

BAS-B Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm. Decreased recoil center speed by 6%. JAK Outlaw-277 Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94. Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x. Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x. Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms. Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.

MTZ-762 Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.

SOA Subverter Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23. Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms. Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.

Sidewinder Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms. Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30. Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.

AMR9 Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31. Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27. Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64. Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.

RIVAL-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

HRM-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.

Striker Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.

Striker 9 Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67. Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.

WSP-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.

WSP Swarm Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.

MX9 (MWII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26. Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27. Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.

Bas-P (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.



Light Machine Guns

Bruen MK9 Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26. Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.

Taq Eradicator Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.

Taq Evolvere Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms. Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms. 5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.

RAPP H (MWII) Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x. Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.

HCR 56 (MWII) Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73. Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

RAAL MG (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms. Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.

KV Inhibitor Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.

SPX-80 (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms. Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.



Handguns

Renetti Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.

WSP Stinger Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.



Attachments

Heavy Bolts Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 8%, down from 12%.



Only time will tell how far the weapon balancing patch will alter the Warzone meta.