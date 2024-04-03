Gameranx

Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3

Even MW2 weapons have received a rework.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has brought a fresh set of weapon buffs and nerfs to battle royale modes.

Interestingly, this patch has reworked many of the weapons brought over from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) which could potentially put them back under the spotlight.

Warzone Season 3 weapon buffs and nerfs

Here are the full list of changes that have rolled out with Season 3.

  • Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.
  • Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

Assault Rifles

  • RAM-7
    • Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.
    • Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30.
    • Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67.
    • Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.
    • Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.
  • DG-56
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.
  • Lachmann 556 (MWII)
    • Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24.
    • Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.
    • Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.
    • Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x.
    • Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
  • M13C (MWII)
    • Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.
  • FR AVANCER (MWII)
    • Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.

Battle Rifles

  • BAS-B
    • Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm.
    • Decreased recoil center speed by 6%.
    • JAK Outlaw-277
      • Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100.
      • Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94.
      • Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x.
      • Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.
      • Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms.
      • Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms.
      • Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.
  • MTZ-762
    • Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40.
    • Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.
  • SOA Subverter
    • Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4.
    • Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23.
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms.
    • Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.
  • Sidewinder
    • Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms.
    • Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.
Submachine Guns

  • RAM-9
    • Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30.
    • Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.
  • AMR9
    • Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31.
    • Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25.
    • Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27.
    • Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86.
    • Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64.
    • Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.
  • RIVAL-9
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.
  • HRM-9
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.
  • Striker
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.
  • Striker 9
    • Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67.
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.
  • WSP-9
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.
  • WSP Swarm
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.
  • MX9 (MWII)
    • Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26.
    • Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.
  • Lachmann Sub (MWII)
    • Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.
    • Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.
  • Bas-P (MWII)
    • Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.
Light Machine Guns

  • Bruen MK9
    • Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26.
    • Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.
  • Taq Eradicator
    • Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.
  • Taq Evolvere
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms.
    • Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms.
    • 5.56 Belt Magazines
      • Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.
  • RAPP H (MWII)
    • Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x.
    • Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.
  • HCR 56 (MWII)
    • Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73.
    • Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x.
    • Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.
  • RAAL MG (MWII)
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms.
    • Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.
Marksman Rifles

  • Tempus Torrent (MWII)
    • Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.

Sniper Rifles

  • XRK Stalker
    • Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.
  • KV Inhibitor
    • Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.
  • SPX-80 (MWII)
    • Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms.
    • Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.

Handguns

  • Renetti
    • Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.
  • WSP Stinger
    • Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip
      • Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.

Attachments

  • Heavy Bolts
    • Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.
  • Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic
    • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
  • SL Razorhawk Laser Light
    • Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
    • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
  • CS15 Scarlet Box Laser
    • Laser is no longer visible to enemies.
  • Verdant Hook Box Laser
    • Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.
  • VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle
    • Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2%.
  • L4R Flash Hider Muzzle
    • Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13%.
  • DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel
    • Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.
  • Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel
    • Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 8%, down from 12%.

Only time will tell how far the weapon balancing patch will alter the Warzone meta.

