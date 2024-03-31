Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts?

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is upon us. A huge content drop is on the way and in Warzone in particular, Rebirth Island is set to make its return, as well as new Public Events, weapons, and so much more. Activision has revealed a new Spy Drone contract will arrive at the beginning of the upcoming season and here is its function.

Warzone is already home to plenty of contracts, but a fresh one is getting ready to launch into the pool. Completing contracts are a perfect way to keep up the cash flow and unlock various other useful rewards during a match.

Warzone Spy Drone contract explained

The Spy Drone is a mission contract that is tied exclusively to Rebirth Island. When you activate the contract, your squad will be tasked with locating the drones, which appear to be gathering data at a specific destination. Make your way to the designated point and destroy the drones that roam around the skies above.

For shooting down the swarm in quick succession, you will earn additional rewards. This includes Redeploy Drones, Armor Plates, and there’s even a chance that an Advanced UAV will drop.

However, completing this type of contract isn’t as smooth sailing as it sounds. Enemy players who are in the area can steal these rewards if they reach the designated Drone zone before your team does, so you’ll have to move fast. In addition, while you’re distracted by neutralizing the drones, an enemy team can simply swarm you. Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and you can easily retreat to cover.

The Warzone Spy Drone contract will be available to take on when Season 3 launches on April 3.