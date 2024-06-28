Fortnite’s New Update Patch Notes

Fortnite has received many updates as of recent, including Star Wars which happened almost a month ago bringing many things to LEGO Fortnite, now with more updates happening to the Fortnite Festival mode, and now a all new mode called Reload where players get to revisit the classic ways of Fortnite. Below are the recent patch notes for Fortnite.

Crawl speed is now faster while “down-but-not-out.”

Shotguns now drop more often from chests.

Exotic and Mythic items drop slightly less frequently.

Above is what was updated in the recent Fortnite update, including with more preparation for the game to be gearing up for a Pirates of the Caribbean update as well which is supposed to start in just a little over a week we will get a brand new pass with things inspired from the movie. Including “I got a jar of dirt” and the run that everyone loves from the classic Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

During this downtime update, Fortnite Reload also has gotten some updates as now players will be able to do trios within the game mode, as before it just has squads. This will be making the mode even more popular after it just had millions of players on it during the past weekend.

That is everything to know about Fortnite’s recent update. The game is available to be downloaded and played on any console including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.