Industry Insider Claims A Spin-off Fallout Game Could Be Coming Next

Fallout fans are waiting endlessly now for a new game. So far, the only real new content we’re getting is updates to Fallout 76. With Fallout 4 released in 2015, we know that Bethesda’s next mainline release will be a good way off. That’s because The Elder Scrolls 6 is next in line to get tossed into full production.

So, fans waiting for the franchise’s next main helping will be out of luck for a little while. However, a spin-off might come our way a lot sooner than you might have suspected. This is nothing more than a rumor right now. Likewise, it’s not coming from the most reliable of sources. Regardless, thanks to Comicbook, we’re finding out that Colteastwood recently posted a new video on the iconic RPG franchise.

This insider claims that Obsidian Entertainment could potentially be working on a Fallout game that will come out well before Fallout 5. While not outright stated what is being worked on, Colteastwood noted that a LinkedIn profile update mentioned that a new project is in production at Obsidian. That might give players something to enjoy while we wait for that fabled next mainline game to grace its appearance in the marketplace. This also comes from a studio with some experience with the franchise, as they delivered Fallout New Vegas.

As we know, Obsidian Entertainment has been busy for a while now. They just released the Avowed RPG. Furthermore, they are gearing up to release The Outer Worlds 2. So, with that in consideration, it does seem like Obsidian Entertainment might have been stretched a bit too much to have the ability to work on a this game in the middle of these other projects.

That said, as noted in the video this could be something just picking up steam now. So we’re still likely a good ways off before this spin-off releases, but it should still see a launch before the next mainline installment. Of course, that’s if this actually ends up being a Fallout related project.

Meanwhile, rumors continue circulating online that a Fallout 3 remastered release is being worked on. Unfortunately, much like this supposed Obsidian project, it’s nothing more than rumors and speculation right now.