Black Ops 6 Zombies has a lot of Perks for players to acquire during a match of slaying the undead, but getting them all can be quite expensive. Luckily, there are a few ways to get free Perks while playing Reckoning. One of these Easter Eggs takes place within the Particle Accelerator and really tests players’ Zombie-slaying prowess. Completing this Easter Egg isn’t straightforward, however, as players will need to make their way through multiple steps of the Main Quest to even attempt this Easter Egg. This guide will show players how to complete the Particle Accelerator Free Perk Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Particle Accelerator Free Perk Easter Egg on Reckoning

To get the Particle Accelerator Free Perk on Reckoning, players will first need to get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon and reboot the Particle Accelerator while in the T2 Teleporter Lab. To get the Gorgofex, you can try and get lucky by getting it from the box, or you can do the Easter Egg that gives you the weapon for free. You can check out Gameranx’s in-depth guide on how to get this Wonder Weapon here, but here is the quick version:

Restore power to the Particle Accelerator and unlock Pack-a-Punch.

Go to Mutant Research and find two monitors with static on them. One is behind the tank with Richtofen’s family inside. The other is to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine.

The static will go away and reveal a word on both screens. Take note of the first letter of both words.

Use the two letters and look at the nearby Periodic Table. Find the element that matches the letters and take note of the element’s number.

Use the number of your element to unlock the door to the T1 Bioweapons Lab at the top of the nearby staircases.

Kill 3 Vermin and then 3 Zombies near the incubator in the lab. The incubator will open and allow you to grab the Cyst found inside.

Drain the energy from 3 Dark Aether Fungi in Quantum Computing.

Interact with 4 terminals in T2 Dark Entity Containment to power the Forsaken’s container.

Destroy the shield generators on the Uber Klaus and then lead him to the pad in front of the Forsaken. The Dark Aether God will possess the Uber Klaus.

Defeat The Forsaken. He will drop a purple orb when he dies.

Interact with the orb to place the Cyst inside. This will create the Gorgofex.

Also in Mutant Research, go to the east end of the room and look for a small table next to a tank with a Mangler in it. Interact with the machine on top of this table to get a Syringe.

Take the Syringe down to T2 Sublevel 10. You can jump into the north end of the Particle Accelerator and you will become a ball of energy. As this ball of energy, make your way down the Accelerator’s beam. Along the way, you will see a floating Zombie body. Run into it and it will drop to the ground. Interact with the body to get a Blood Sample from Dr. Fowler.

Return the Syringe to the machine from which you took it. This will spawn an HVT Mangler that you will need to defeat. As the boss gets lower on health, a wave of Toxic Zombies will spawn as well as a Diciple, so I suggest having some decent weaponry before attempting this step. Once the Mangler is defeated, he will drop the Fowler Mangler Injector.

Go to T2 Dark Entity Containment. Go to the south end of the room and go up the stairs to find a door with an ID scanner next to it. Use the Fowler Mangler Injector and interact with the scanner. If you fail this step, you can now just buy the Fowler Mangler Injector from a workbench

When the scan is done successfully, the door will open and reveal a teleporter that takes you to T2 Teleporter Lab.

Now that you have access to the Teleporter Lab, you need to enter a passcode into a nearby computer to reboot the Particle Accelerator. To figure out this code, you will need to find some files that catalog items that belonged to Maxis. There are a total of 6 folders, with each one having a spawn location in the T1 Executive Suites. There is also one spawn location in the T2 Teleporter Lab. 4 total folders will spawn each game, 3 in the Executive Suites and 1 in the Teleporter Lab.

Sam’s BND Badge Folder is found on a small table along the west wall of the cafe.

Notso’s Collar can be found on the white table beneath the projector in the lounge.

The Scarf can be found on The Director’s Desk in his office.

The Wristwatch is on a long wodden table in the middle of the cafe.

The Combat Goggles can be found on a shelf in the lounge to the left of the door that leads to the Director’s office.

The Katana can be found on the table outside the Director’s Office.

The last possible location that a folder can spawn is in T2 Teleporter Lab on a terminal right in front of the teleporter that connects the lab back to Dark Entity Containment.

You will need to find the 4 folders that spawn in your game and organize them from oldest to newest. By interacting with them, you will see each of them is numbered and has a date attached to it. Take these numbers and put them in order to find the code for the computer. Here are the numbers for each file and the order which their dates come in.

6. BND Badge – 6/28/1985

1. Notso’s Collar – 7/15/1985

3. Scarf – 8/21/1985

4. Wristwatch – 9/2/1985

5. Combat Goggles – 10/12/1985

2. Katana – 12/8/1985

You can now go to the computer in the Teleporter Lab. You can find it to the left of the teleporter you use when you enter the lab. In my game, I had Notso’s Collar, the Scarf, the Wristwatch, and the Katana. That means my code was 1-3-4-2.

With the system rebooted, go down to Sublevel 10 and walk up to the same console you interacted with to turn on the Particle Accelerator. Go to the left end of this terminal to find a red button.

When you interact with the button, 5 Spectral Vermin will appear which you can only kill with the Gorgofex. Killing each of these Vermin will give you 200 points on the scoreboard you can see above the power terminal, while killing normal Zombies will only give you 10 points. I suggest attempting this right at the start of a round. To get the free perk, you will need to reach a score of 2000. If you’re playing solo, you will likely need to be at least in the mid to late 20s to get enough Zombies to spawn to reach the required number. Take out all of the Spectral Vermin and get 100 Zombie kills to complete this quest.

If you fail, interact with the blue orb and shoot your Gorgofex to restart the charge. Then, progress to the next round to try again. You can attempt this Easter Egg even if you have finished the step for the Main Quest. If you are able to reach 2000 points, go back up to the control panel and you will find a Random Perk drop.

You can now do the Particle Accelerator Free Perk Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.