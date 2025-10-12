Black Ops 6: All Season 6 Battle Pass Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 6 is the final season of content for Black Ops 6, and with it comes the fan favorite Haunting event. This new wave of content includes cosmetics, maps, and more themed around the horror season, including crossovers with horror icons like The Predator, Jason Voorhees, and Chucky. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 6 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 6 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Season 6 of Black Ops 6 continues using the new Page System for its Battle Pass. This system was first implemented in Season 1 and sees the Pass divided into several pages. Each Page has several rewards, with each Page having at least 1 Free Tier reward, which will unlock even if you haven’t purchased any version of the premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass starts with a single Page available, with each subsequent Page being unlocked after a certain number of items are claimed. Players will be able to use Battle Pass Tokens to unlock each item. If the Auto Unlock feature is enabled, items will be unlocked each time a Token is acquired in chronological order, similar to a class Battle Pass. If this feature is off, players can unlock items in any order as long as the Page is unlocked. One thing that does remain from the Sector’s system is the HVT reward. This high-tier item can be unlocked when players complete an entire Page and then use a Token.

The Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass also has a BlackCell version. This premium version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points. It gives those willing to buy a collection of exclusive rewards and everything else that comes with the regular Battle Pass. Upon buying the Battle Pass, players will get 1,100 CoD Points, 20 Tier Skips, an exclusive Operator, Finishing Move, and even a Clan Tag. With the BlackCell, there will also be unique Skins for every HVT Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. The BlackCell also comes with a single BlackCell Instant Page Unlock Token, which allows players to pick one locked Page and gain access to it without having to reach its requirements.

Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 6 Battle Pass for Black Ops 6 and Warzone broken down by Page:

BlackCell Page: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 10% XP Boost 1,100 CoD Points Finishing Move: Rising Crash Tanto. 22 Weapon Blueprint: Modified Lifeform Gun Screen: Kill List BlackCell Clan Tag HVT- Operator: Dread



Page 0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): 10% Battle Pass XP Boost XM4 Weapon Blueprint: Trophy Hunter Optic Reticle: Targeting Laser Finishing Move: Plasma Casted HVT- Predator Operator Skin: Jungle Hunter ( Jungle Hunter BlackCell )

Page 1 (Instantly Unlocked): Loading Screen: Televised Monstrocity Finishing Move: Absorption ASG-89 Weapon Blueprint: Video Horror Setup Spray: Break the Tape (Free Tier) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token HVT- Essex Model 07 Weapon Blueprint: Villainous Horror Spirit ( Villainous Horror Spirit BlackCell )



Page 2 (Requires 3 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Butcher’s Shack Emblem: Skin Crow 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 1 Hour Double XP Token Spray: Preserved Finger and Molotov Skin: Hutsville CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint: Scrawled in Blood HVT- Weaver Operator Skin: Barb Wired ( Barb Wired BlackCell )

Page 3 (Requires 7 items to be claimed): Emote: All Bark, No Bite Optic Reticle: Pass the Ball Large Weapon Decal: Splat Helmet Caine Operator Skin: Ruthless Jock 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Kali Sticks Weapon Blueprint: Deadly Inflatable HVT- New Weapon: Dresden 9mm SMG (Free Tier)

Page 4 (Requires 11 items to be claimed): Weapon Sticker: Don’t Wanna Die! SVD Weapon Blueprint: Kiss or Miss Calling Card: Undead Screening Spray: Cinematic Losses Weapon Charm: Brain Digger (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points and Gobblegums: 2x Stock Option HVT- Park Operator Skin: Survivor’s Grit ( Survivor’s Grit BlackCell )



Page 5 (Requires 16 items to be claimed): Feng 82 Weapon Blueprint: Cadaver Maker (Free Tier) Calling Card: Surgical Tool Large Weapon Decal: Artery Cut 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token and Emblem: Undead Expermentation Finishing Move: Head Break Weapon Sticker: Iron Maiden HVT- Kompakt 92 Weapon Blueprint: Post Mortem ( Post Mortem BlackCell )

Page 6 (Requires 22 items to be claimed): Weapon Charm: Pupa 100 CoD Points CIGMA 2B Weapon Blueprint: Alien Growth 45-Minute Double XP Token Emblem: Human Shell (Free Tier) Spray: UFO Beam HVT- New Weapon: Merrick 556 Assault Rifle (Free Tier)



Page 7 (Requires 28 items to be claimed): Attachment: GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion (Free Tier) Finishing Move: Reel Them In Spray: Mutant Croc and Gobblegums: 2x Jacked Lanterns (Free Tier) FFAR 1 Weapon Blueprint: Better Days 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Calling Card: Swamp Ruler HVT- Rossi Operator Skin: Moss Cryptid ( Moss Cryptid BlackCell )

Page 8 (Requires 34 items to be claimed): Weapon Sticker: Smelly Garlic Loading Screen: Give Me Blood! (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Shattered Reflection TR2 Weapon Blueprint: Slayer’s End (Free Tier) 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Vampire’s End HVT- LW3A1 Frostline Weapon Blueprint: Sanguine Vampire ( Sanguine Vampire BlackCell )



Page 9 (Requires 40 items to be claimed): Spray: Melting Seal 100 CoD Points Emblem: Exoskeletal Blades 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Landra Weapon Blueprint: Brimstone Spikes and Gobblegums: 2x Kill Joy Large Weapon Decal: Under the Surface (Free Tier) HVT- Woods Operator Skin: Molten Creation ( Molten Creation BlackCell )

Page 10 (Requires 46 items to be claimed): Weapon Charm: Monkey Wrench (Free Tier) PPSH-41 Weapon Dry Ground 1 Hour Double XP Token Emblem: Dead Arrows Adler Operator Skin: Outdoorsman Emote: Fine Day HVT- PU-21 Weapon Blueprint: Portable Power ( Portable Power BlackCell )

Page 11 (Requires 52 items to be claimed): Nazir Operator Skin: Mall Police Large Weapon Decal: Insane Ducky 30-Minute Double XP Token and Gobblegums: 2x Free Fire (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Axe Quaker 9mm PM Weapon Blueprint: Cautionary 100 CoD Points HVT- Dresden 9mm Weapon Blueprint: Mall Stop ( Mall Stop BlackCell )



Page 12 (Requires 58 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Werewolf Changer Boxing Gloves Weapon Blueprint: Beast Boxer 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HDR Weapon Blueprint: Night Hunter (Free Tier) Emblem: Crimson Howl HVT- Grey Operator Skin: Wolf Skinner ( Wolf Skinner BlackCell )

Page 13 (Requires 64 items to be claimed): Olympia Weapon Blueprint: Safety Removed Calling Card: Live Ambush (Free Tier) Emote: Trap Gun (Free Tier) 45-Minute Double XP Token 100 CoD Points and Gobblegums: 2x Wall Power Finishing Move: Package Delivery HVT- Marine SP Weapon Blueprint: Unique Trapmaster ( Unique Trapmaster BlackCell )

Page 14 (Requires 70 items to be claimed): 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) PML 5.56 Weapon Blueprint: Ghostly Tracker 100 CoD Points Large Weapon Decal: Big Foot Snap (Free Tier) Optic Reticle: Camera Feed Weapon Sticker: Demon Dragon Payne Operator Skin: Paranormal Investigator Emblem: Lens Break HVT- Merrick 556 Weapon Blueprint: Camcorder Haunting ( Camcorder Haunting BlackCell )

100% Completion: Finishing Move: Axe Swipe C9 Weapon Blueprint: Yautja Bone Carbine Calling Card: Uncloaked Gobblegum: Hidden Power 200 CoD Points Emblem: Glare of the Hunter Operator: Feral Predator ( Feral Predator BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty.