Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Cypher 091

With Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 just around the corner, new weapons that are set to join the battlefield have been revealed. The assault rifle category is preparing for the arrival of the Cypher 091 and here are all the details you need to know about how to get the gun.

The Cypher 091 has been described by Activision as having a “slower rate of fire balanced by great handling and excellent mobility.” It is expected to be versatile, “with clear front mounted iron sights, minimal muzzle smoke, and controllable recoil, this AR makes for easy target acquisition even without an attached optic.”

How to unlock the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The upcoming assault rifle will be one of the many rewards that feature in the Season 02 battle pass. It will be locked behind Page 8 of the battle pass, appearing as a free HVT tier. A blueprint of the gun can be unlocked on battle pass Page 11, but this will be a paid reward.

As a reminder, Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are obtained. Once all tiers on a specific page have been unleashed, the HVT becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards.

As soon as you unlock the Cypher 091, you can create a loadout and begin earning all the camos associated with the gun. There are a total of 42 weapon levels to work through and mastery badges to show off along the way.

If you want to get your hands on the Cypher 091 without having to work through the battle pass, the chances are that a blueprint for the weapon will be available to purchase as part of a bundle through the in-game store.

The Cypher 091 will go live with the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 update on January 28, 2025. With so many viable long range combat options already in the game, it will be interesting to see how this new addition will stack up.