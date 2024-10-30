Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg Guide

On the Die Machine map in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the Coffin Dance was an Easter Egg that players would do nearly every game. This colorful and humorous secret was very simple and provided great rewards, which made it a great way to get an early start on the map. In Black Ops 6 Zombies, there is a similar Easter Egg on the Liberty Falls map. Instead of a simple dance, the mischievous rabbit Mr. Peeks will play a few rounds of Zombies Bowling with you, turning the bowling alley into a full disco party. Players will want to know how to perform this Easter Egg to get the rewards available as well as possibly get a secret Trophy and Achievement. This guide will show players how to complete the Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

How to Complete the Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg on Liberty Falls

To perform the Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg, you must find and shoot 5 pairs of Bowling Shoes hidden throughout Liberty Falls. These shoes can be shot in any order and spawn in the same every single time you play the map, so once you know their locations, you can repeat this process every game.

The first pair of Bowling Shoes are just a few steps away from the spawn location of Liberty Falls. Drop down off the Abandoned Roof when you arrive in the town to find yourself at the Pump & Pay Gas Station. Look into the open barrier door of the gas station’s main building and you will see the first Bowling Shoes sitting on the cashier’s counter.

The next set of shoes can be found to the north of the gas station in Frank’s Hardware in the Riverside area. Go up the street, past the first buyable electric barrier, and all the way to the end of the road. To the left is Olly’s Comics and across the street is Frank’s Hardware. Look into the barricade window and look to the right to see a pair of shoes on the destroyed shelf.

Go to West Main Street. This is the area past the Fuller’s Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley and to the south of the Savings & Loans bank. Go to Benson’s Burial Services, the white building that has a sign with the funeral home’s name on it and next to the staircase. Look into the window and to the left to see a casket. The Bowling Shoes can be seen sitting on this casket.

Next, go to the top of Hill Street, the area to the northeast of the church and Cemetery. There is a white house with a small staircase that leads up to a barricade that you can use to look inside. These Bowling Shoes can be seen on the right side of the room under a chair.

The final pair of Bowling Shoes are outside the map and can be seen from a barricade in the Cemetery. Go to the top part of the Cemetery and look out the barricade to the right of the Level 3 Armor Plate Wall Buy. The Bowling Shoes can be seen hanging from a tree branch.

Once all the Bowling Shoes are shot, every player in the game will be teleported to Liberty Lanes, which is now filled with neon lights and dancing Zombies. After Mr. Peeks does a little dance, he will spawn Bowling Balls for each player. You and your team will be given two minutes to hit as many Zombies as you can with each point giving you 10 points. You can hold down the fire button to charge your roll which will allow the ball to pass through multiple Zombies.

After the 2 minutes, each player will receive rewards based on how well they played. These rewards can include Essence, Salvage, High Tier Weapons, and even Wonder Weapons. If you can get 300 Points or more you will get the “Deadwood” Trophy and Achievement and the “Strike!” Dark Ops Challenge.

Unlike many other Easter Eggs like the aforementioned Coffin Dance Easter Egg, the Disco Bowling Alley can be done multiple times. After 5 rounds, go to the Liberty Lanes bowling alley and look through the barricade next to the pool table to see a pair of shoes in the toilet. Shoot these shoes and another round of bowling will begin.

That is the full breakdown of how to the Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.