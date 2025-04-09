Along with the return of the Ray Gun Mark II on the Shattered Veil Zombies map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are also several variants of the Wonder Weapon that players can unlock. Similar to the weapons on the Black Ops 4 map Alpha Omega, these weapons completely change how the weapon performs, with the Shattered Veil versions also coming with their own unique passive abilities. One of these Ray Guns is known as the Mark II-R. To get this weapon, players will need to develop a green thumb and grow some plants. This guide will show players how to get the Ray Gun Mark II-R on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-R on Shattered Veil

Before you can unlock any of the Mark II upgrade variants, you need to get the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II. This can be gotten from the Mystery Box or by completing an Easter Egg quest to get one for free. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to unlock a free Ray Gun Mark II for a more in-depth explanation of the quest, but here is a quick breakdown:

Kill the Lab Technician in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will start spawning on Round 10. Pick up the Floppy Disk.

Use the disk on the computer in the East Foyer to print out a protocol name.

Decipher the protocol with the letters on the chalkboard in the Nursery to get a number code.

Enter the code into the number pad next to the cell holding the HVT Doppleghast in the Service Tunnel.

Defeat the Doppleghast and pick up the Severed Arm it drops.

Open the glass case in the Armory found in the Supply Depot to unlock the Ray Gun Mark II.

You will also need to get an Empty Canister. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on all of the Empty Canister locations to get a more in-depth breakdown of where to find these important items. Here is a simplified explanation of where you can find each of these canisters.

Shoot the blue crystals with the Mark II. These crystals are in the Conservatory, outside the Nursery, in the East Foyer, and on the ceiling of the Service Tunnel. One of these crystals will drop the canister.

Use an LT-53 Kazimir at the window under the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine at the Rear Patio location.

Use 2 Combat Axes to cause a gas leak in the Service Tunnel. Then use an explosive on the tube to the left of the elevator in the Mainframe Chamber.

To get the Mark-R, you will need to first collect 4 Plant Seeds that can only be acquired by destroying spores with a specific type of damage. There are 9 locations where these spores have a chance to spawn, with only 4 spores appearing each game. These locations will change every time you play Shattered Veil. Here is a breakdown of each possible spore location on Shattered Veil.

In the Garden Pond spawn room. Go to the corner to the southeast of the bridge to find this spore.

Also in the Garden Pond. Go to the bottom of the stairs to the right of the Aether Field Generator trap.

To the right of the fountain outside the Conservatory.

Next to the eastern stairs in Shem’s Henge.

In the Motor Court right outside the mansion. Go to the southwest corner next to the Crafting Table to find this spore.

Also in the Motor Court. Look to the left of the mansion’s entrance.

Go to the South West Balcony outside the Nursery to find this spore on a crate.

Go to the West Balcony to find this spore at the base of a tree.

Go to the northeast corner of the Rear Patio to find this spore.

Hit these spores with explosive damage to release a Plant Seed. You will need to destroy all of these spores and collect 4 of these Seeds.

Go to the top floor of the Conservatory and in the middle of this area will be a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

Once you have put the canister in the machine, you can put the Plant Seeds in the containers with the blue UV light that are found around the Conservatory. Interact with these containers to plant a seed. It will start to grow and Zombies will try to attack it. If it gets attacked enough, the seed will pop out and you will need to start over. You will need a Plant Seed to fully grow into a spore in each container to complete this step.

Once all the plants grow into spores, your Empty Canister will be charged, becoming the Toxic Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Garden Pond and interact with the yellow workbench at the west end of the spawn room to insert the Toxic Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-R. This will turn your Mark II into a marksman rifle that shoots a powerful single shot. It also has a chance to drop a poison plague on the ground that will damage Zombies as they walk through it. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Rotted Blight.

You can now upgrade your Wonder weapon to the Ray Gun Mark II-R on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.