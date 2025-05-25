Call of Duty: Warzone – When Does Resurgence Ranked Play Launch? | Answered

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 04 is gearing up for release. In Warzone specifically, there are new game modes on the way, weapons, and map changes made to the Downtown area of Verdansk. As for resurgence, Rebirth Island is preparing to open its doors to those who want to give it their all in Ranked Play. Resurgence Ranked Play has been announced for Warzone Season 04 and this guide contains all the details you need to know on when exactly it will launch.

Ranked Play first made its way to Rebirth Island during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It brought a new dynamic to the mode, while providing fans of resurgence the opportunity to test their skills against others in their division. Despite its absence in favor of bringing Ranked Play to Verdansk for the very first time, resurgence Ranked Play is slated to return during Season 04.

Feel the heat on Rebirth Island

Standard battle royale Ranked Play on Verdansk becomes playable with the launch of Season 04 and runs throughout until the very end of the season. As for resurgence Ranked Play on Rebirth Island, this will arrive with the Season 04 Reloaded update and will be available alongside Ranked Play on Verdansk. Resultingly, you have the choice to compete in your favorite mode, or alternate between both maps.

The main note here is that your rank in battle royale and resurgence Ranked Play are separate, alongside completely separate top 250 leaderboards for both playlists. The ruleset on Rebirth Island remains the same as players remember.

Whether you deploy in resurgence or battle royale, Ranked Playlists have exclusive rewards up for grabs. Earn a weapon camo, blueprint, charm, and sticker for earning a win and hitting elimination milestones. An emblem and decal corresponding with your rank can be shown off, too.

Warzone Ranked Play resurgence arriving with the mid-season update means it will launch around the end of June to the beginning of July. We will keep you updated as soon as a release date is announced.