Black Ops 6: Skewer The Winged Beast Achievement Guide

We’re taking down two targets with one explosive stone in Black Ops 6. In the mission Under The Radar you can take out two targets at the same time — but you’ll need to follow a very specific set of steps to make the special cutscene play. By setting things up perfectly, you can trick the SAM site into targeting Pantheon’s own helicopter then blow itself up. This is a fun little challenge to attempt, so we’re going to explain how to complete the full achievement below.

How To Earn ‘Skewer The Winged Beast’

To earn the ‘Skewer the Winged Beast‘ achievement, we’ll need to sabotage the Pantheon base in a very specific way in the mission Under The Radar. By sabotaging each section of the base using the correct method, you can trick Pantheon into destroying itself — they’ll launch a missile at their own helicopter and destroy their own Surface-to-Air-Missile Launcher. If you want to watch the comedy of errors unfold, these are the steps you’ll need to take.

Start the mission Under The Radar and progress into the base.

and progress into the base. Go toward the Radar Dish objective. It is located on a two-story building — take out the two guards at the back of the building and hide the bodies. One is located near the cave and one is near the generator cage.

objective. It is located on a two-story building — take out the two guards at the back of the building and hide the bodies. One is located near the cave and one is near the generator cage. Inside the cave with the locked gate, there’s an Explosive Charge in the corner, near the body hiding cabinet. Grab it.

in the corner, near the body hiding cabinet. Grab it. Pick the lock to the cage behind the Radar Dish building and plant the Explosive Charge you just picked up on the generator.

That completes step 1. The dish will be useless for targeting now.

Next, we’ll target the SAM Site . Go to the public room with the soldier working at the computer. You can talk to him here — but we need his computer.

. Go to the public room with the soldier working at the computer. You can talk to him here — but we need his computer. Take out the guard patrolling behind the soldier at the desk, the takeout the soldier at the desk silently. Hack the computer .

. Complete the hack, then select [Target SAM Site and Helicopter] from the computer menu. You’ll need to complete another hack to accomplish this.

And that’s all the security cleared! Go to the guard room in the center of the base, knock out the guard, and use the computer to initiate the attack on the Pantheon base. Begin the attack run and watch as the SAM Site destroys the enemy chopper and itself as you fly into the base. Enjoy taking on step closer to 100% completion in Black Ops 6.